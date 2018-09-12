FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Hudson's Bay second-quarter loss widens on lower sales

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co said on Wednesday its second-quarter loss widened due to lower sales from its Lord & Taylor, Hudson’s Bay and Saks OFF 5th banners.

A woman holds a Hudson's Bay shopping bag in front of the Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) flagship department store in Toronto January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer reported a net loss of C$147 million ($112.65 million), or 62 Canadian cents a share, in its North American operations for the quarter ended Aug. 4. That compared with a loss of C$100 million, or 55 cents, a year earlier.

Including its European business, for which it announced a joint venture with Austrian rival Signa Holding on Tuesday, the company reported a net loss of C$264 million, widening from C$201 million a year ago. Analysts had expected a loss of C$173 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.3049 Canadian dollars)

Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
