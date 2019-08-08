Investor Litt calls for removal of Hudson's Bay chairman

(Reuters) - Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt on Thursday called for the removal of Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co (HBC.TO) Chairman Richard Baker from the board.

Litt said the chairman-led shareholder group’s C$1.74 billion bid for the company was “woefully inadequate” and that he would urge Hudson’s Bay to immediately undertake a plan to monetize its real estate and distribute proceeds to shareholders if the offer was unsuccessful.