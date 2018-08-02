Lagging margins take shine off Hugo Boss sales rise

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - Lower than expected margins dragged on Germany’s Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) as it pursues a turnaround with investments in its fashion lines, eclipsing an improved sales performance.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Shares in the men’s suit maker were down 6 percent at 0905 GMT as investors fretted about the decline in margins.

Like others in the luxury sector, Hugo Boss is benefiting from strong appetite from shoppers in Asia even against the backdrop of a U.S.-China trade spat, and the German label’s performance in its home market and across Europe also improved notably.

But earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items slipped 1 percent from a year ago to 106 million euros ($123 million) in the three months, just below average analyst forecasts.

Gross profit margins fell to 66.9 percent of sales from 67.7 percent a year earlier, even as they ticked up from a quarter earlier, feeding through to lower EBITDA margins too.

“The EBITDA miss is likely to be taken negatively in light of concerns that Hugo Boss’ strong underlying retail performance is not translating to an improvement in margins,” analysts at Berenberg said in a note.

Hugo Boss has been spending on improving the quality of its clothing ranges and in other areas like online sales, as luxury companies jostle to attract younger clients with rapidly shifting tastes.

The German company has moved on from the profit warnings of 2015 and 2016 after ditching efforts to go further upmarket and expand in womenswear.

It is returning to its roots selling men’s suits but also introducing more casual styles as a time when streetwear like hoodies and sneakers are taking catwalks by storm.

Investors are becoming more impatient with the luxury industry, however. The pace of growth in the sector is expected to eventually ease after three years of rebounding demand from all-important Chinese customers, and the U.S.- China trade dispute has added to nerves about a slowdown.

Most brands have reported resilient demand from shoppers in the world’s second largest economy, but even shares in market leaders like Kering (PRTP.PA) fell sharply when sales at its Italian powerhouse Gucci came in a tad below expectations.

At Hugo Boss, sales rose 6 percent in the second quarter on a currency-adjusted basis, with revenues coming in at a higher-than-expected 653 million euros, and the company said it was on track to hit its 2018 goals.

Offsetting a weaker performance in the Americas, the label did well in Europe and even notched up sales growth in Germany, where the backdrop for clothing retailers has long been sluggish.

Hugo Boss’ wholesale revenues grew at a faster pace than sales at its own stores in the quarter, which also dragged on gross profit margins.