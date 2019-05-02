Hugo Boss earnings disappoint, U.S. market challenging

FILE PHOTO: Jackets are on display in the Hugo Boss section in the Central Universal Department Store (TsUM) in Kiev, Ukraine, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a fall in first-quarter earnings on Thursday due to reorganization costs, higher marketing expenses and a strong U.S. dollar, while sales fell in a challenging U.S. market.

Hugo Boss said sales rose a currency-adjusted 1 percent to 664 million euros ($744.14 million) and operating profit fell 22 percent to 55 million, missing average analyst forecasts for 669 million euros and 65 million euros respectively.

However, the company known for its smart men’s suits said it expected a “substantial acceleration” in earnings for the rest of the year, allowing it to confirm its outlook for a high single-digit percentage increase in operating profit and a mid single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales.

Shares in premarket trade were indicated to open 3.6 pct lower at 0551 GMT.