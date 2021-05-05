Hugo Boss expects sales to double in second quarter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss saw first-quarter sales almost double in mainland China and its casualwear business returned to growth, predicting a rebound in the rest of the business in the course of 2021 as COVID-19 lockdowns ease.

Hugo Boss on Wednesday said it is confident that sales in the second quarter will almost double those of the prior-year period and it is optimistic of also generating a positive operating profit in the period although it cannot give a precise outlook.