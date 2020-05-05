Hugo Boss expects virus hit to worsen before recovery

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen, near Stuttgart, Germany October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said it expected the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to be worse in the second quarter after it reported that sales fell a currency-adjusted 17% in the first, but added that it was seeing signs of a rebound in China and online.

The company reported first-quarter sales of 555 million euros ($605.34 million), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 548 million, while its loss before interest and taxation came in at 14 million, bigger than average forecasts for 6 million.

It expects second-quarter sales to fall by at least 50% but said it is confident the retail environment will gradually improve from the third quarter, positively impacting sales and earnings in second half of year.