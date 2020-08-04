Hugo Boss reports strong China rebound in June

FILE PHOTO: Jackets are on display in the Hugo Boss section in the Central Universal Department Store (TsUM) in Kiev, Ukraine, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said on Tuesday it had returned to strong growth in China in June and online sales jumped 74% in the second quarter even as it reported an overall 59% fall in sales for the period due to lockdowns.

The company known for its smart men’s suits said sales rose 4% in the quarter in mainland China, including double digit growth in June, with the online business more than doubling in the quarter in the country.

In an encouraging sign for the sector, LVMH(LVMH.PA), the world’s biggest luxury goods group, said last week that sales momentum picked up in June and had especially improved in China.

Hugo Boss reported quarterly revenue of 275 million euros ($323.51 million) and an operating loss of 124 million euros, broadly in line with average analyst forecasts for 288 million and a loss of 133 million respectively.

Sales fell 59% in Europe and 82% in the Americas due to temporary store closures and sharp declines in tourism. The company said unrest and demonstrations in the United States in May and June put more strain on its business in May and June.

Hugo Boss said it expects a gradual improvement for the second half of 2020, but declined to provide a full-year forecast due to market uncertainty.