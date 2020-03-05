Hugo Boss sees coronavirus hit to sales spreading from Asia

FILE PHOTO: Jackets are on display in the Hugo Boss section in the Central Universal Department Store (TsUM) in Kiev, Ukraine, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) warned on Thursday that the coronavirus will have a significant impact on its first-quarter results, with sales falling particularly in Asia, but also in other key markets.

Hugo Boss said it expects a gradual normalisation by the middle of the year, but it still foresees a major hit to 2020 results. It forecast currency-adjusted sales will rise from zero to 2%, including a single digit decline in Asia/Pacific.

It expects earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) to come in at 320 million-350 million euros ($356-390 million) after a 4% fall to 333 million in 2019 as it invested in sprucing up its store network.