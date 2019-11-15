Technology News
Hulu+ Live TV to raise monthly prices to $54.99

(Reuters) - Hulu+ Live TV is increasing its monthly base price to $54.99 from $44.99 per month from Dec. 18, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Hulu is jointly owned by Walt Disney Co and Comcast's NBCUniversal, and Disney is in the process of taking full control of Hulu in a deal with Comcast. (hulu.tv/2Oera5r)

The bundle, consisting of Hulu and Live TV services, offers more than 60 channels like ESPN, Fox Sports and CNN among other major broadcast networks along with its on-demand video service.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

