May 2, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Humana says flu was severe but peaked earlier than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Humana Inc’s (HUM.N) first-quarter profit reflects lower-than-expected flu costs after the rates of infection peaked earlier than it had anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday.

Earnings were also helped by restrained medical use during the first quarter as well as the financial benefit of accounting for lower-than-foreseen claims during the fourth quarter, Kane said during a conference call with analysts to discuss the first-quarter report.

    Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

