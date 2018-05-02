Humana says flu was severe but peaked earlier than expected

(Reuters) - Humana Inc’s (HUM.N) first-quarter profit reflects lower-than-expected flu costs after the rates of infection peaked earlier than it had anticipated, Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on Wednesday.

Earnings were also helped by restrained medical use during the first quarter as well as the financial benefit of accounting for lower-than-foreseen claims during the fourth quarter, Kane said during a conference call with analysts to discuss the first-quarter report.