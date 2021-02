(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday reported a loss in the fourth quarter versus a year-ago profit, hurt partly by costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Humana reported net loss of $274 million, or $2.07 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a net income of $512 million, or $3.84 per share, a year earlier.