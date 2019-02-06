Health insurer Humana posts quarterly profit above expectations

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc beat Wall Street estimates for the fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday on strong demand for its government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans, but forecast 2019 profit largely below expectations.

The company said members in its Individual Medicare Advantage plans rose to 3.06 million from 2.86 million a year earlier.

Medicare Advantage, which offers health plans to people older than 65 or those with disabilities, has been growing as U.S. population ages and as insurers chase the steady government reimbursements for the program.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $17.00 and $17.50 in 2019. At the midpoint of the range, the profit forecast of $17.25 per share was well below expectations of $17.48 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Humana said its net income rose to $355 million, or $2.58 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $184 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s adjusted consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, weakened to 83.4 percent in the quarter from 83 percent last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.65 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.53 per share.