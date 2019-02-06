Health insurer Humana's profit beats on strength in Medicare Advantage

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc’s fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, helped by strength in the business that sells government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans.

Shares of the company rose about 1.4 percent to $307, after an initial drop, in choppy premarket trading. They have risen nearly 6 percent so far in 2019.

Medicare Advantage, which offers health plans to people 65 and older or those with disabilities, has been growing as the U.S. population ages and as insurers chase the steady government reimbursements for the program.

The company said members in its Individual Medicare Advantage plans rose to 3.06 million from 2.86 million a year earlier.

Humana said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $17.00 and $17.50 in 2019.

“Upper end of initial guidance range is at consensus and should be sufficient to drive the stock higher,” SVB Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said.

The company’s consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, weakened to 83.4 percent in the quarter from 83 percent last year and missed the analysts’ consensus of $83.2 percent, according to Evercore ISI.

Humana said its net income rose to $355 million, or $2.58 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $184 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.65 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.53 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 7.42 percent to $14.17 billion and beat estimates of $13.98 billion.