Humana shares fall after some Medicare costs are higher than expected

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc (HUM.N) reported higher-than-estimated medical costs in its core direct-to-consumer Medicare Advantage business for seniors and the disabled, sending shares down 2.1 percent.

Still, the company beat expectations for first-quarter profit, helped by nonoperating items including its accounting for lower-than-expected medical claims during the fourth quarter.

In a research note, Jefferies analyst David Windley described the Humana report as “not as clean of a result compared to other insurers that have already reported.”

Its medical benefit ratio, or ratio of claims paid out to revenues brought in, for the so-called “retail” Medicare Advantage business was 87.4 percent. Windley said the result was 80 basis points higher than Wall Street expectations.

Larger rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and Aetna Inc (AET.N) posted positive reports on April 17 and Tuesday respectively.

During a conference call, Humana Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said first-quarter profit reflected lower-than-expected flu costs after the rates of infection peaked earlier than it had anticipated.

Earnings were also helped by lower medical use overall as well as the financial benefit of accounting for lower-than-foreseen claims during the fourth quarter, Kane said.

The company said its adjusted benefit expense ratio — the percent of premiums spent on claims — improved to 84.9 percent from 85.2 percent a year earlier.

Medicare Advantage rolls grow

Membership for Medicare Advantage’s individual plans, which provide insurance to the elderly and disabled, rose 6 percent to 3 million in the first quarter. Employer or other group-based Medicare Advantage plans added 14 percent more members.

The fast-growing and profitable Medicare Advantage plans account for about one-third of all people enrolled in the Medicare program, making it an important growth area for insurers.

Last week, Humana teamed up with two private equity firms to buy privately held Curo Health Services for about $1.4 billion, the group’s second such deal in five months.

Humana net income fell to $491 million, or $3.53 per share, in the quarter, from $1.12 billion, or $7.49 per share, a year earlier.

Last year’s results included a gain related to its terminated merger agreement with Aetna.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.36 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $14.28 billion.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $13.70 to $14.10 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $13.50 to $14.00 per share.

Humana stock fell about $6.12 to $289.07.