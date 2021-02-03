Insurer Humana posts smaller-than-expected loss on deferred medical care

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, as gains from lower demand for non-COVID healthcare services cushioned a hit from surging costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatment.

The company said it experienced an uptick in COVID-19 treatment and testing costs as infections mounted in the last two months of the quarter, after showing signs of easing for a short while.

With cases on the rise again, Humana forecast 2021 adjusted earnings per share largely below analysts’ estimates.

“Given the ongoing uncertainties regarding COVID, we view the guidance as reasonable, if not conservative,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper said in a client note.

Health insurers have been spending heavily to support their customers with COVID-19 testing and treatment. Humana in January raised its 2020 estimate for COVID-related expenses to about $1.5 billion from $1 billion.

The company also said it expects potentially lower non-COVID medical utilization compared to usual levels to continue through at least the first few months of 2021.

Humana expects full-year adjusted earnings per share between $21.25 and $21.75. Analysts were expecting $21.73 per share. It estimated 2021 revenue between $80.3 billion and $81.9 billion, below Refinitiv IBES estimates of $82.51 billion.

The company’s consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, worsened to 88.3% in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 86.6% a year earlier, but was better than consensus estimates of 88.74%, according to seven analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Humana reported a loss of $2.30 per share compared with analysts’ estimates of a $2.37 loss per share.