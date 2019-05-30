World News
May 30, 2019 / 7:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Minimal hope for more survivors in Hungary boat accident: ambulance

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - There is minimal hope to find more survivors in the Danube river after a boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized on the flooding Danube in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday, a spokesman for the national ambulance service said.

“As an ambulance spokesman, I am not inclined to say there is no hope, so I would rather say there is a minimal chance (to find more survivors),” Pal Gyorfi told state television on Thursday.

There are still around 20 people missing.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
