Body pulled from Danube river south of Budapest: Korean diplomat

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian authorities have pulled a body from the Danube river more than 100 kilometers downriver from Budapest, the South Korean embassy’s Defense Attache Shun-Keun Song told reporters on Monday.

Earlier, a Hungarian police spokesman also confirmed that a body had been found in the river at the village of Harta, saying “the identification was underway.”

Divers are still attempting to find a way to the wreck at the scene of last week’s boat accident in Budapest, which left seven South Korean tourists dead, with 21 people still listed as missing.