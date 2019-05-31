Captain of cruise boat involved in Hungary accident denies having broken rules: media

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The captain of a passenger cruiser that collided with a boat that capsized killing South Korean tourists on board denies having broken any rules or committing a criminal office, his lawyer said in a statement cited by state news agency MTI on Friday.

Hungarian police said late on Thursday they had taken into custody the captain of the 440-foot (135-metre) cruise ship, which hit and sank the smaller pleasure boat. It was so far unclear what caused the accident.

In the statement the lawyer said treating the 64-year-old Ukrainian captain as a suspect was “premature, at the moment not more than a theory” as experts’ opinions were not yet available.