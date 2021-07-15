Hungarian gov't wants Budapest airport in state hands - PM's chief of staff

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Ferenc Liszt airport's terminal 2A in Budapest,Hungary,29 March 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government wants to see Budapest Airport in state hands and considers Hungarian ownership a “matter of national security”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The government has submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH told Reuters on Monday, adding it had not asked for the offer.