May 26, 2020 / 3:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary's Budapest Bank to join MKB-Takarek merger

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned Budapest Bank will join a strategic alliance of MKB Bank and savings group Takarekbank, forming the country’s second-largest banking group, the banks said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The banks are “examining and preparing the framework for setting up a new, domestically owned banking group with significant market power”, they said, adding that the three lenders have combined assets of 5.8 trillion forints ($18.3 billion).

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman

