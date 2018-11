Hungarian Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi speaks to reporters on the sidelines of a conference on legislative issues in Budapest, Hungary, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will set up a new system of administrative courts that will come under the oversight of the Justice Minister, according to a bill submitted to parliament late on Tuesday by Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi.

Hungary will set up regional administrative courts and a new high administrative court, according to the legislation that was posted on parliament’s website.