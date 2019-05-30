Hungary to suspend launch of administrative courts: PM aide

Gergely Gulyas speaks to Reuters in an interview in Budapest, Hungary on May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will suspend the launch of a new administrative court system indefinitely to allow disputes about judicial independence to be settled, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Gulyas told a news conference that the government considered the new regime compliant with European standards and rule of law requirements, however, it wanted to wait for disputes surrounding the reform to be settled.