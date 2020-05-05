Hungary in talks to buy LNG via Croatia from 2021: minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is conducting talks with several world market players to potentially buy liquefied natural gas via a new terminal that will be operational by January, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.
Szijjarto said on Facebook he had conducted talks with Croatian Energy Minister Tomislav Coric, who assured him that despite the current difficult situation the long-delayed LNG terminal would be operational by January 2021.
