BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Water levels in the Danube river dropped to record lows in Hungary on Tuesday due to a recent drought, which strongly affects shipping, the National Water Authority said in a statement.

In Budapest the water level in the Danube was measured at 0.49 meters, below a previous record low set in 1947, it said.

The authority expects the Danube’s level to recede further in coming days with no significant rainfall in sight.