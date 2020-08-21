World News
August 21, 2020 / 6:09 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Hungary to tighten border crossing as of Sept. 1 to curb spread of coronavirus: PM Orban

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes part in the first face-to-face European Union summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will tighten border crossing rules from Sept. 1 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the number of new infections is rising in neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban, a nationalist who has been in power for more than a decade, also said the government would draft a two-year plan to boost the economy by the middle of next month, after a deeper-than-expected 13.6% plunge in second-quarter economic output.

Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Tom Hogue

