Hungary unveils new stimulus measures to boost economy

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga speaks during an interview in Budapest, Hungary November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced a raft of fiscal stimulus measures on Thursday to boost job creation and help government efforts to keep economic growth 2 percentage points above the European Union average.

Hungary will cut the payroll tax by another 2 percentage points to 17.5 percent from July at a cost of 144 billion forints ($493 million) this year and 156 billion forints next year, Varga told a news conference.

The government’s stimulus package also includes a cut in the value-added tax on accommodation services to 5%, streamlining tax administration and scrapping an advertising tax until the end of 2022, Varga said.

The measures are designed to counter an economic slowdown in the neighboring euro zone, Hungary’s main trading partner.

Hungary, whose economy expanded by 5.3% in the first quarter, a 15-year-high, could sustain growth at around 4% next year due to the new measures, Varga said.

“If we expect that economic growth will be sustained, then it could also lead to more tax revenue,” Varga said, declining to give an estimate for the total cost of the package.

“We are taking these stimulus steps to ensure that the economy keeps growing above the EU average in the forthcoming period,” he said, adding that Hungary’s 3.5% unemployment rate could drop further still due to the latest tax cuts.

The measures also include an increase in research and development grants in the 2020 budget, Varga said, adding that Budapest would target a lower budget gap next year than 2019’s 1.8% of economic output to shield the economy from risks.