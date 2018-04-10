FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in 7 hours

EU's Juncker to visit Orban in Budapest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will visit Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the coming weeks following his election victory on Sunday, the Commission said on Tuesday.

“President Juncker spoke this morning to prime minister Orban on the phone on issues of common interest,” a Commission spokesman said. “Orban invited President Juncker to visit Budapest in the next few weeks and President Juncker accepted.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek
