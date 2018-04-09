EU's Tusk congratulates Hungary's Orban on election victory

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk on Monday congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his election victory and said he counted on him to play a constructive role in maintaining the bloc’s unity.

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“During your renewed term as prime minister I count on you to play a constructive role in maintaining our unity in the EU,” Tusk said in a statement.

Orban, a frequent critic of Brussels, won his third term on Sunday.