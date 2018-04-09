Merkel to work with Orban despite differences on migration: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his election victory, a German government spokesman said on Monday, adding that she would work with his new government despite differences on migration.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads her cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“As is customary after elections in Europe, the chancellor congratulated the election winner, prime minister Orban, on his success in the Hungarian parliamentary elections in a letter,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

“It is quite obvious that there are also controversial issues in our cooperation, the different stances in migration policy come to mind,” Seibert added.