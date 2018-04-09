FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018

Hungary's Fidesz could pass 'Stop Soros' law in May: state news agency MTI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - After its election victory, Hungary’s Fidesz party could pass a law in May that would empower the government to ban non-governmental organizations that support migration and pose a “national security risk”, a Fidesz spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A government billboard is seen in Budapest, Hungary, February 14, 2018. A billboard reads: 'Soros wants to transplant millions from Africa and the Middle East'. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The bill was part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-immigration campaign targeting U.S. financier George Soros whose philanthropy aims to bolster liberal and open-border values in eastern Europe.

Orban’s Fidesz submitted the bill to parliament in February.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Janos Halasz, a Fidesz spokesman cited by state news agency MTI said the new parliament which could be formed by the end of April could pass the law among its first pieces of legislation.

The bill would also impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that back migration in Hungary.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra

