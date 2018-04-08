FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 8, 2018 / 6:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Hungary's Fidesz unlikely to win two-thirds majority: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary ruling Fidesz party is unlikely to win a two-thirds parliamentary majority, Fidesz’s parliamentary group leader Gergely Gulyas told private broadcaster ATV after Sunday’s election produced a higher-than-expected turnout.

Votes are counted in Hungarian parliamentary election, at the polling station in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Theoretically everything is still possible as we don’t know the data yet ... but in Hungary a two-thirds victory is possible if neither side loses more than 10 districts and there is a difference of at least 20 percent between the winner and the runner-up,” Gulyas said.

“I consider this unlikely. I think this is outside the category of reality.”

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.