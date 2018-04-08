Hungary ruling party lawmaker sees strong showing for Fidesz: government website

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has put in a strong showing at Sunday’s parliamentary election, the government’s news blog said in a post quoting Fidesz lawmaker Szilard Nemeth.

“Just before sealing the last ballot box and without knowing the results of the election, Fidesz Vice President Szilard Nemeth said he’s sure that a sizeable majority has voted for the governing parties,” said a post published at 2011 GMT.

The first preliminary results are expected around 2100 GMT, the National Election Office said earlier.