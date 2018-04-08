FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 8, 2018 / 8:57 PM / in 16 hours

Hungary ruling party lawmaker sees strong showing for Fidesz: government website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has put in a strong showing at Sunday’s parliamentary election, the government’s news blog said in a post quoting Fidesz lawmaker Szilard Nemeth.

“Just before sealing the last ballot box and without knowing the results of the election, Fidesz Vice President Szilard Nemeth said he’s sure that a sizeable majority has voted for the governing parties,” said a post published at 2011 GMT.

The first preliminary results are expected around 2100 GMT, the National Election Office said earlier.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.