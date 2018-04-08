FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 8, 2018 / 8:15 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Hungary's preliminary election results delayed until about 2100 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s National Election Office said it expected to release preliminary results of Sunday’s election around 2100 GMT, later than earlier thought, as hundreds of people were still queuing to vote in Budapest.

A man leaves a booth during Hungarian parliamentary election at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The head of the office, Ilona Palffy, told private broadcaster ATV that turnout in two districts was much higher than anticipated. Voters were not allowed to join queues at polling stations after 1700 GMT, but some polling stations stayed open to allow those already in line to cast their ballots.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.