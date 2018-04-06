FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

Hungary, Poland to defend their Christian homeland, Orban says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary and Poland share a fight to defend their Christian homeland, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday at the unveiling of a statue commemorating a plane crash in 2010 that killed the Polish president.

“We believe Poles and Hungarians have a common path, common fight and common goal: to build and defend our homeland in the form that we like it ... Christian and with national values,” Orban said.

Orban, who faces an election on Sunday, reiterated that Poland could count on Hungary in clashes with Brussels.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, editing by Larry King

