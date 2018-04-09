Orban victory confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy: Poland's EU envoy

WARSAW (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s victory in Sunday’s election is a confirmation of Central Europe’s emancipation policy, Poland’s deputy foreign minister and envoy to the European Union, Konrad Szymanski, said on Monday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“It’s a confirmation of Central Europe’s emancipation policy,” Szymanski told the private TVN-24 broadcaster when asked what Orban’s victory means for the EU.

“Emancipation not directed at fighting anybody but at making Central Europe visible as a very constructive European and European Union partner.”