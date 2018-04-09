FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 9, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Orban victory confirmation of Central Europe's emancipation policy: Poland's EU envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s victory in Sunday’s election is a confirmation of Central Europe’s emancipation policy, Poland’s deputy foreign minister and envoy to the European Union, Konrad Szymanski, said on Monday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“It’s a confirmation of Central Europe’s emancipation policy,” Szymanski told the private TVN-24 broadcaster when asked what Orban’s victory means for the EU.

“Emancipation not directed at fighting anybody but at making Central Europe visible as a very constructive European and European Union partner.”

Reporting by Anna Koper and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.