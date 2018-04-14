FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Hungarians stage anti-government rally in Budapest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Several thousand Hungarians protested in Budapest on Saturday against what organizers said was an unfair election system that gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban another landslide victory at the polls after a “hate campaign” against immigrants.

People attend a protest against the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Orban won a third straight term in power in Sunday elections after his anti-immigration campaign message secured a strong majority for his ruling Fidesz party in parliament, granting him two-thirds of seats based on preliminary results.

In a Facebook post before the rally, organizers have called for a recount of ballots, a free media, a new election law, as well as more efficient co-operation among opposition parties instead of the bickering seen in the run-up to the vote.

The demonstrators, many of whom carried Hungary’s tricolor national flag, were to march from Budapest’s Opera House to Parliament near the Danube River.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra

