April 8, 2018 / 11:54 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Interim turnout in Hungary's election drops below 2002 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary election reached 63.2 percent by 1500 GMT on Sunday, below the high interim tally in 2002, National Election Office data showed.

People wait in line to vote during Hungarian parliamentary elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Turnout was still higher than in the last election in 2014, when 56.8 percent had cast their vote by 1500 GMT. Some pollsters have said voter turnout above 70 percent this time could cause the ruling Fidesz to lose its parliamentary majority.

Polls close at 1700 GMT.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Roche

