Hungary's ruling Fidesz affirms intent to remain in EPP

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party wants to remain within the European People’s Party, a senior official said on Thursday after the main pro-government daily urged the ruling party to quit the conservative group.

“Fidesz is a member of the European People’s Party and it wants to remain a member of the European People’s Party,” Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a news conference in response to a question about the newspaper editorial.