Hungary's ruling party doesn't belong in Europe's center-right: Juncker

FILE POTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual state of the nation speech in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The party of right-wing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not belong in the European People’s Party (EPP), the main center-right grouping in the European Parliament, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday.

Juncker, previously the longtime center-right prime minister of Luxembourg, was asked at a public forum in Stuttgart, Germany, for his reaction to a Hungarian government advertising campaign that accuses Juncker and philanthropist George Soros of seeking to flood Hungary with immigrants.

“Against lies there’s not much you can do,” Juncker replied, adding that Manfred Weber, the EPP’s lead candidate for the upcoming European elections, would certainly be asking himself “if I need this voice” in the EPP.