Hungary PM's party will quit European conservative group if suspended

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will immediately quit the EU’s center-right political grouping if a decision is made to suspend it, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff told state news agency MTI on Wednesday.

Fidesz cannot accept any decision to suspend its membership in the European People’s Party (EPP) grouping, MTI cited Gergely Gulyas as saying. “It is about the dignity of Fidesz and the country.”

Orban, who has clashed repeatedly with the European Union over his anti-immigration campaigns and judicial reforms, was due to attend a meeting later on Wednesday of an EPP committee that will decide Fidesz’s fate