March 20, 2019 / 5:48 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

European center-right suspends Hungary's Fidesz

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has been suspended from the main pan-European center-right party family until further notice, the European People’s Party’s President Joseph Daul said on Wednesday.

The decision, made by a vote of delegates from member parties meeting in Brussels, follows widespread calls for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party to be disciplined over alleged violations of rule-of-law principles.

“The suspension entails: no attendance at any party meeting; no voting rights; no right to propose candidates for posts,” Daul said in a tweet.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Foo Yun Chee

