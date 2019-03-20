European center-right suspends Hungary's Fidesz

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has been suspended from the main pan-European center-right party family until further notice, the European People’s Party’s President Joseph Daul said on Wednesday.

The decision, made by a vote of delegates from member parties meeting in Brussels, follows widespread calls for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party to be disciplined over alleged violations of rule-of-law principles.

“The suspension entails: no attendance at any party meeting; no voting rights; no right to propose candidates for posts,” Daul said in a tweet.