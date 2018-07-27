FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 5:59 AM / in an hour

Hungary PM Orban says new European Commission needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A new European Commission is needed with a new approach to the migration policy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, adding that the days of the current EU executive were “counted” with its mandate expiring next year.

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Orban, one of the strongest opponents of the EU’s migration policy, said the new Commission should not punish those countries protecting their borders from migrants.

“We need a new Commission... with a new approach,” Orban told state radio. European Parliamentary elections will be held next year.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

