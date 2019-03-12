EPP's Weber says problems with Hungary's Fidesz not solved

European conservative party leader Manfred Weber makes a statement in the main synagogue in Budapest, Hungary, March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has not resolved problems threatening the expulsion from the European People’s Party (EPP) of his Fidesz party, a senior EPP leader said on Tuesday.

Manfred Weber, a German conservative who leads the EPP’s European Parliament faction, said that his meeting with Orban was “constructive”, but Fidesz had yet to prove to EPP members that it honored the group’s fundamental values.