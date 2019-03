Manfred Weber, member of the Christian Social Union (CSU) and top candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the European elections, speaks at the party's traditional Ash Wednesday meeting in Passau, Germany, March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WARSAW (Reuters) - European People’s Party (EPP) group leader Manfred Weber said on Friday that it is up to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to decide on the political grouping he wants to be in.

Earlier in Friday Orban said that his ruling nationalist Fidesz party may drop out of the center-right EPP amid a row over his government’s anti-Brussels media campaign.