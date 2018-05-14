FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary plans to set up new high public affairs court: justice minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to set up a new high court that would deal with issues relating to public administration, dusting off a plan that was blocked by the Constitutional Court in early 2017, Justice Minister Laszlo Trocsanyi said on Monday.

During his parliamentary committee hearing Trocsanyi, who will keep his post in Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s new government, pledged to guarantee the independence of the judiciary.

He said the establishment of the new high court was an unfinished job, and his ministry would draft a proposal that would reassure political parties.

Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by William Maclean

