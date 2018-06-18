FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

European advisory body calls on Hungary not to adopt 'Stop Soros' bill yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary should not pass legislation making people or organizations providing help to illegal immigrants liable to jail, before the Council of Europe’s advisory body gives its opinion on the bill on Friday, it said on Monday.

The Hungarian Parliament building is seen in Budapest, Hungary, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The President of the Venice Commission, which advises on constitutional matters, called on Hungary “at least to take into account the Commission’s recommendations as they appear in the draft opinion which has already been sent to the authorities.”

The bill is part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s campaign against EU migration policies and against George Soros, a Hungarian-born U.S. financier known for funding liberal causes. Parliament is due to vote on it on Wednesday.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

