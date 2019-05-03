Hungary depriving rejected asylum seekers of food: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - Hungary is deliberately depriving rejected asylum seekers of food as they await deportation, in violation of international law, the United Nations human rights office said on Friday, calling on authorities to end the practice.

“According to reports, since August 2018, at least 21 migrants awaiting deportation had been deprived of food by the Hungarian authorities - some for up to five days,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a news briefing.