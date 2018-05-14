FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hungary to tighten NGO bill, submit it to parliament by June: minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will use its fresh electoral mandate to tighten a bill designed to regulate the activities of non-government organizations more closely, a minister told a Parliament hearing on Monday.

“We need a tighter proposal than the one currently in front of parliament,” Antal Rogan, minister for Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet office, said of the package, a major bone of contention between Hungary and the West.

It is nicknamed the “Stop Soros” bill as it targets NGOs that receive foreign finding, notably those funded by liberal billionaire George Soros, an advocate of immigration rules at odds with Orban’s hardline stance.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by John Stonestreet

