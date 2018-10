BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant powered down one of its four reactors for repairs to a malfunctioning mechanical unit, the plant operator said on its website.

It said the repairs would cut capacity at Hungary’s only nuclear power generator by 504 MW. The plant began powering down reactor 2 at 1520 GMT on Saturday, the statement said, adding that it is due to return to full capacity on Oct. 31.