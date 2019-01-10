Hungary PM: no compromise possible with Germany on migration

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban talk to the media after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday no compromise was possible with Germany over migration despite what he called “constant pressure” from Berlin on his government to take in immigrants.

“German politics does not respect Hungarians’ decision not to become an immigrant nation,” Orban told a news conference. “I sense especially from the German media, sometimes in a very gross way, that they exert pressure on us to follow them on their path (of admitting immigrants), and we do not wish to.”

“I don’t see any compromise possible here.”